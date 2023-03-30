Stonebwoy announces star-studded line-up for fifth career album “5th Dimension”

By Simon Asare

Accra, March 30, GNA – Award-winning Ghanaian Reggae and Dancehall artiste Stonebwoy has announced the release of his fifth career album, “5th Dimension” which features some international music superstars.

With April 28, as the scheduled release date for the 17-track album, international music icons including Angelique Kidjo, Shaggy, Mereba, Stormzy, Tiwa Savage, Davido, among many are on the album.

The album’s lead single, titled “Life & Money,” features award-winning British rapper Stormzy and was produced by British-Ghanaian producer JAE5.

Stonebwoy has a remix version of his “Therapy” hit single, which features Nigerian music stars Tiwa Savaga and Oxlade, as well as a song with Grammy-award winning African artiste Angelique Kidjo.

The upcoming album promises lots of excitement to lovers of reggae, hip-hop, Afrobeats, and trap music as Ghana’s talented music gem Stonebwoy explores a diverse musical journey.

It is the first time Stonebwoy has released an album without any Ghanaian acts featuring on it.

Stonebwoy’s previous albums, including Grade 1 (2012), Necessary Evil (2014), Epistles of Mama (2017), and Anloga Junction (2020), have bagged him numerous awards in the past, including Best International Act: Africa at the BET Awards, Artiste of the Year at the 2015 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, and two Billboard plaques.

He recently became the first Ghanaian artist to hit 100 million streams on the Audiomack platform.

Full tracklist below: 1. Life & Money featuring Stormzy 2. Far Away 3. More of You 4. Avawulo 5. Therapy featuring Oxlade & Tiwa Savage 6. Forget 7. Secret Lover featuring Dexta Daps 8. Run AM featuring Mereba

9. Into The Future 10. In Control featuring Jaz Karis 11. Activate featuring Davido 12. My Sound featuring Shaggy 13. Apotheke with Maphorisa 14. African System 15. Where is the Love 16. Non-Stop 17. Manodzi featuring Angelique Kidjo.

GNA

