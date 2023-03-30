Elizha: The natural music talent to take Afrobeats to the next level

By Simon Asare

Accra, March 30, GNA – The Afrobeats genre has over the years seen some dynamism with various artistes churning out some mesmerising tunes, and female songstress Elizha looks like a promising music talent that could propel the genre to greater heights.

Born Michelle-Elizabeth Okyere, Elizha is gradually gaining music traction in the state of Ohio, USA, and has been tipped to rise to global stardom considering her uniqueness.

The music sensation, who has lived most of her life in Columbus, Ohio, was born to Ghanaian parents in Kumasi, Ghana, with roots from Tepa, Kwahu, and Berekum.

Elizha, who has stunning, enchanting vocals and swirling synths, participated in talent shows and numerous entertainment events throughout her middle school years.

After completing her 8th grade school education in Chicago, Elizha moved back to Ghana to complete her secondary and tertiary education at Yaa Asantewaa Girls Senior High and the University of Ghana, respectively.

Having studied music at the tertiary level, Elizha said that music had something that had always given her respite as she expresses her authentic self through the arts.

“I know what music means to people, and I look to connect with my audience in a special way that would have a meaningful impact on their lives.

“Doing music the African way is at the core of my goal as a musician, which is why I am poised to do unique sounds in Afrobeat and Afro-soul music,” she said.

When asked about her upcoming single, “Bad Love,” which is scheduled to be released on April 6, 2023, Elizha said her new song was about love, word play, and rhythm, as she creates grooves that people could relate to and has a significant presence in their lives.

“This is one of my favourite songs, and I am hopeful that it would be a hit considering how well it has been curated. It is a mixture of Afro-soul and Afrobeats accompanied by a melodic melody of African rhythm,” she said.

Elizha (elizha_official on Instagram) released her debut single, “RoadTown,” in May 2021 and released her first EP titled “Journey to Love” and many more hit singles including “Lijeje,” “Police,” etc.

