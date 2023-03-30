Linda Mtange powers Hearts past Accra Lions to go third

By Simon Asare

Accra, March 30, GNA – A second-half strike by Linda Mtange proved crucial for Hearts of Oak as they secured maximum points against Accra Lions in a matchday 24 encounter of the betPawa Ghana Premier League.

The Phobians bounced back to winning ways after their 3-0 thumping at the hands of Karela United last week, as they moved third on the league table with 38 points.

Hearts interim coach David Ocloo made some changes to his starting line-up, with Eric Ofori Antwi coming in for Richmond Ayi in the goal post.

Accra Lions dominated play in the first quarter of the game with some impressive possessive play from defence to attack.

Hearts goalkeeper Ofori Antwi was the busier of the two goalkeepers and pulled off a brilliant save in the 26th minute to deny Accra Lions striker Dominic Amponsah from close range.

Despite Accra Lions dominance, it was Hearts who got the clearest opportunity of the first half, but striker Albert Eonde missed from close range.

Hearts finished the first half the stronger side but failed to test Accra Lions goalkeeper Owusu, who was having a field day.

The second half started on a cagey note, with both sides trying to get the opener in a highly fascinating encounter.

Accra Lions midfielder Adomako Boateng came close to breaking the deadlock in the 58th minute, but his effort struck the post to the relief of Hearts defence.

The Phobians deservedly got the breakthrough in the 65th minute after Linda Mtange bounced on a loose ball in the penalty area and struck the ball past goalkeeper Andrews Owusu.

Hearts managed the game very well in the last quarter, as they denied the Accra Lions any chances and held on to secure all three points.

