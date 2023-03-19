Social media users shower honourees at National Honours, Awards with praises

By Daniel Adu Darko

Accra, March 19, GNA – Some Ghanaians have taken to social media to congratulate honourees at the National Honours and Awards 2023, held on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, for their hard work and the sacrifices they made for the country.

Users of Facebook and Twitter, in particular, flooded the respective platforms with congratulatory messages and accolades.

Mr Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah, Minister for Information, Mr Henry Quartey, Regional Minister for Greater Accra, and Dr Aboagye Da Costa, Director of Health Communication at the Ghana Health Service, were among the few on whom the Order of Star of the Volta (Companion), the highest honour was conferred.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo conferred State honours on more than 1000 individuals and institutions for their contributions and excellence in the fight against Covid-19 in Ghana and for the country’s victory in the maritime boundary dispute with Côte d’Ivoire.

Some of the social media posts are shown below:

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

