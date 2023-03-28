Seventh Day Adventist, Osu district launches Kings and Kingdoms Evangelistic Campaign

By Edward Dankwah

Accra, March 28, GNA – The Osu District of the Seventh Day Adventist (SDA) church, has launched a 10-day evangelistic campaign for residents at Osu and its environs.

The 10-day evangelistic campaign would take place from April 19 to April 29, 2023, from 6:30 – 8:00 p.m. each night.

The Kings and Kingdoms campaign is an end-time evangelistic message from God to humankind to leave the kingdoms of this world and join the Kingdom of God.

The message is to all, regardless of religion, creed, tongue, or tribe, to get ready for the second coming of Jesus Christ, who is the King of Kings and whose kingdom is everlasting.

The hybrid event would seek to direct people to God’s kingdom in these last days.

It would be held at the premises of the Bethel SDA Church in Osu, beamed live to a satellite station at Osu Kinkawe at the forecourt of Osu Mantse’s palace, and broadcast globally via @osudistrictsda on social media.

The campaign would be led by a dynamic speaker and Pastor Anthony Melchizedek, the pastor of the Osu District of the SDA Church.

He would give an exposition of the word of God, where participants of the 10-day campaign were assured of good music, wellness talks, and free health checks.

Elder Frank Aning, the District Personal Ministries’ Director stated that, “seeing the rapid succession of events in the world, there is a kingdom that awaits all mankind.”

“Despite the several challenges, there is still hope soon return of our Lord Jesus Christ, who will take us home to a place where there will be no pain or sorrow,” he added.

He said they were throwing an open invitation to everyone to be part of the Kings and Kingdoms campaign.

GNA

