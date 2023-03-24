Semenyo ready for any role to support the Black Stars

Yussif Ibrahim/Emmanuel Ofosu

Kumasi, March 24, GNA – Antoine Semenyo, scorer of the only goal in the Ghana-Angola AFCON qualifier says he is always ready to help the team irrespective of his position.

“I always want to be in the starting team, but if I am not selected and am on the bench, and I am coming on, I make sure I am ready for the team,” he told a post-match press conference at the Baba Yara Stadium.

He said he always want to be useful whether he starts a match or not as a striker and reiterated his readiness to contribute to the success of the Black Stars.

The Bournemouth striker said his goal would certainly boost his confidence because he had not scored for a while.

“I am happy with that goal because I needed it for the confidence for the return match as well as club football and I need to build on that,” he stated.

He acknowledged the need to step up preparation ahead of the return encounter which he admitted would be tougher but surmountable.

Semenyo came from the bench to score a last-ditch goal to salvage all three points for the Black Stars when everyone thought the game was ending in a stalemate.

He replaced Inaki Williams who had been a pale shadow of himself throughout his stay on the pitch and the expectation is that he would earn a starting place in the next match.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

