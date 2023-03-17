Salesgirl caught on CCTV stealing items valued over GHC25,000.00 bonded  

By Gifty Amofa

Accra, March 17, GNA – An Accra Circuit Court has asked a salesgirl to sign a bond to be of good behaviour for six months after she was found culpable of GHC25,181.00 theft.

Regina Amegbe, who was caught on Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) stealing, denied the offence but paid the amount involved in the course of the trial.

Police Chief Inspector Christine Bansah had earlier informed the Court presided over by Mrs Susanna Eduful that Mr Isaac Osei Darko, the complainant owned a men’s wear boutique in Accra.

He and Regina were residents of Accra, adding that she was employed by the complainant a year before the incident and that as a salesgirl, she kept the keys to the shop after close of work.

Chief Inspector Bansah said on March 3, 2021, at about 2130 hours, Regina allegedly called Mr Darko to tell him that thieves had broken into the shop and made away with a number of the wears.

Mr Darko rushed to the shop to verify for himself, only for him to discover on the Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) at the boutique that on that same day at about 1900 hours, Regina closed from work but went back to the shop two hours later.

The Court heard that she came with a black polythene under her armpit accompanied by a guy.

Chief Inspector Bansah said the CCTV captured the two in the shop packing men’s suits, trousers, shirts, shoes, T-shirts and perfumes, valued GHC25,181.00.

She said the complainant arrested Regina, the convict, and sent her to the police station where she was rearrested.

In her cautioned statement, Regina admitted the offence but added that she was tricked by her accomplice, now on the run.

GNA

