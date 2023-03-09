Retired general Pavel to be sworn in as president of Czech Republic 

Prague, Mar. 9, (dpa/GNA) - The Czech Republic is due to get a new president on Thursday when recently elected Petr Pavel, a retired army general, takes the oath of office before a joint session of both chambers of parliament.

The ceremony in the Vladislav Hall of Prague Castle is scheduled to begin at 2 pm (1300 GMT).

Pavel was chosen as the Czech Republic’s next president in a run-off election at the end of January. The 61-year-old handily defeated the populist former prime minister Andrej Babiš with 58.3% of the vote.

The political newcomer succeeds Miloš Zeman, 78, who advocated rapprochement with China and Russia and was not able to run again after two five-year terms.

The office of president is largely ceremonial and holds only limited powers in the Czech Republic. He or she represents the country on formal occasions as its head of state, but can also serve as an influential opinion leader.

The president officially appoints the government and is the supreme commander of the armed forces. The Czech president also has the power to refer laws back to parliament once.

GNA

