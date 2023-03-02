Post-harvest losses in Ada District reduced substantially  

By Elizabeth Larkwor Baah

Ada, March. 02, GNA – Post-harvest losses in Ada District have reduced drastically due to multiple preventive measures put in place and constant education by the District Agricultural Extension Officers, some farmers have stated.

The farmers in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Ada noted other measures to include trading at the farm gate, which enabled the traders to purchase the farm product directly at the source without any middlemen.

The farmers who deal mainly in chili pepper, okra, carrot, and maize commended the Agricultural Extension Officers for the sensitization.

Mr George Otumfour, former Ada East Best Onion Farmer advised the youth to enter into farming as the returns were far better than waiting in the house for a non-existing white collar jobs.

He said a mini sack of chili pepper was currently sold at GHC300.00, stressing “this year sales have been very good, we had traders from Accra, Ashaiman, and many other parts of the country coming to buy our products”.

He said chili pepper takes about 10 weeks to mature for harvest, carrot 13 weeks, okra eight weeks, and maize 11 weeks.

Mr. Emmanuel Akortia, also a former Best District Farmer who cultivates watermelon, green pepper, and cucumber said they were able to cultivate all year round due to the availability of an irrigation facility in the area.

The farmers appealed to the government to invest more in the agriculture sector to improve food security in the country.

