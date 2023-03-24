Patronize Knowledge Bank initiative – GITAC encourages youth

By Ibrahim Bah AbdulRahman

Tema, March 22, GNA — Mr. Dominic Oduro Antwi, President of Ghana India Trade Advisory Chamber (GITAC) has urged the youth to start developing their natural talent in addition to their academics to make them more viable for the job markets.

He encouraged youth with concepts or ideas to consider patronizing the “Knowledge Bank” which funds innovative businesses.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Tema Mr Oduro Antwi said the initiative was to provide a model and monetary support to the youth with business ideas in all fields to create more opportunities and develop the country.

He said the “Knowledge Bank” initiative will help minimize the high rate of unemployment in the country and shall boost the economy in Ghana we all want to see.”

Mr. Oduro Antwi emphasized that the youth are the future and that they should capitalize on this opportunity to come up with ideas.

“I call on the youth in all sectors of the Ghanaian economy including agriculture, health, business, and science to consider the knowledge bank initiative to help revive and build a strong economy,” he added.

He urged the youth to wake up and take their rightful place in shaping the destiny of Africa stressing the fact that there is a lot of dynamic, unique, and entrepreneurial talent on our continent.

He beseeched the government to continue supporting and creating more opportunities to build a better Ghana.

