Parents must make education of their children a priority – Dr Awoonor-Aziaku

By Agbaxode Emmanuel

Sesime (VR), March 28, GNA – Dr Lena Awoonor- Aziaku, a lecturer, Department of English at the University of Cape Coast, has appealed to parents to ensure their children get quality education.

She said parents must have the number of children they could train instead of giving birth to many that would put enormous burden on them.

Dr Awoonor-Aziaku made the appeal during the commissioning of an ultra-modern 8-unit classroom block with ancillary facilities for Sesime MA Primary near Avenorpeme in the Akatsi South Municipality of the Volta Region.

She said parents’ ought to show keen interest in ensuring their wards receive the needed support at all levels of their education regardless of the environment.

“We were like you. We schooled in uncomfortable situations as you have also experienced before but that shouldn’t be an excuse to promoting the educational welfare of your children,” she said.

Dr Awoonor-Aziaku also commended Hope For Ghana, a US-Based Non-Governmental Organisation for contributing immensely to the growth of the Municipality.

She also called on the school authorities and parents to instill the required level of discipline in the pupils for academic excellence.

Mr Karim Ayaana Umar, Akatsi South Municipal Director of Education, who received the keys to the facilities on behalf of management of the school, expressed appreciation to the donors.

“I will require a comprehensive maintenance plan from the school in order to keep this great project safe, and properly maintained. Quality education is key so my outfit will initiate the needed processes to transfer additional teachers to the school,” he said.

Mr Kofitsey Martin Nyahe, the Akatsi South Municipal Chief Executive, called for support from one another to complement government’s effort towards providing enhanced and quality education to all Ghanaian children of school going age.

He commended the donors and further promised to ensure the assembly’s readiness in meeting some other needs of the school.

The project, with well-furnished furniture and ceiling fans, which started in November 2021, has a six-seater WC facility for staff and pupils, a complete water purification system, and a computer lab funded by Beother’s Brother Foundation, staff office, library, solar panel, and others.

Mr Ahiafor, on his part, disclosed that the Organisation would continue to provide the needed assistance to communities in Akatsi South and beyond, adding, “this NGO provided two classroom projects already; one at Kpevenu, Live-Gakpokope, and now is this great one at Sesime.”

Mr Ahiafor also disclosed that the next project, which will commence on next month would be located at Klopke, in Akatsi South Municipality.

Torgbe Dorglo Anumah VI, Paramount Chief of Avenor Traditional Area and President of the Avenor Traditional Council, who was a special guest, on behalf of his wing and sub chiefs from Avenor, expressed appreciation to Dr Steve Greene, Founder and President of the Organisation for his benevolence over the years.

Senyo Gbormittah, Vice President of Operations at Hope For Ghana, said the organisation was focused on bringing hope and opportunity to Ghanaian children in rural villages, who are starving to learn as well as the provision of clean water to villages in dire need of potable water.

Mr Peter Xorvey Agbaga, the assembly member for the area, told the GNA the sufferings of staff and pupils of the school would be now be a thing of the past.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

