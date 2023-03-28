Anloga: George Tettey Foundation launches Science and Maths Quiz for basic Schools

By Evans Worlanyo Ameamu

Anloga (V/R) March 28, GNA – George Tettey (GT) Foundation, a charitable organisation, has launched the maiden Science and Mathematics quiz contest in the Anloga District of the Volta region.

The science quiz is aimed to boost children’s abilities in their subject areas.

Mr Atsu Tettey, the Public Relations Officer for the Foundation, explained during a short inauguration ceremony held at the Anloga District Assembly Hall that the initiative was to build confidence and prepare students for national Science and Maths quiz competitions and other academic activities in the future.

He disclosed to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the move would be a six-year educational project targeted at equipping students with the necessary ideas and knowledge for Science and Mathematics subjects.”

“Several school-going children in this area are afraid of Science and Maths, so it is our key objective to eradicate that fear and give them the hope of overcoming their challenges,” he added.

Mr Tettey said the programme would be reviewed yearly and extended to other districts based on its success.

Mr Seth Yormewu, the District Chief Executive (DCE) for Anloga, who took part in the event, commended GT Foundation for the gesture and the initiative “as it would help boost teaching and learning in the area.”

He said that students might not have had the chance to attend Senior High Schools if the Free Senior High School programme introduced by Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo New Patriotic Party’s government had not come to bear.

He said the level of education in the district for the past 10 years had never been the best and that it needed urgent attention.

He urged other individuals and philanthropic groups to assist in addressing the issues to aid the good efforts of the assembly to fight the canker.

Madam Yvonne Ame-Bruce, the Anloga District Director of Education, expressed excitement about the programme.

She further urged parents and guardians to embrace it for the success of their children.

She said the project would enable children to have courage in the two subjects so they could perform well in future academic engagements.

A committee was set up to champion the exercise, which would commence soon.

All participating schools would be awarded. The winning team, first and second runners-up, would have some special awards based on the yearly performance of the event.

