Pairs Care Clinic wins award 

By Michael Owusu Duodu

Kumasi, March 26, GNA – The West African Traditional and Alternative Medical Awards has conferred on Pairs Care Clinic, a Kumasi-based Alternative Medical Centre, The Best Body Treatment Centre for the year 2022.

It was rewarded with a trophy and a citation, which read: “After a careful check, we honour you with the Best Body Treatment Centre for the year, 2022, for the 6th Edition of the West African Traditional and Alternative Medical Awards … Ayekoo.”

Dr. Emmanuel Amoah, Chief Executive Officer of the health facility, who spoke to the Ghana News Agency in Kumasi, said his outfit received the award at the sixth edition of the sub-regional event held in Accra.

He reiterated the clinic’s commitment to providing quality organic healthcare to the Ghanaian citizenry, and beyond.

Dr. Amoah urged the public to cultivate the habit of regular medical check-ups, describing it as; “safer and more cost effective.”

He called on Ghanaians to consume more green foods in order to stay healthy, saying “a healthy people, make a wealthy nation.”

GNA

