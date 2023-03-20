Otumfuo Osei Tutu Foundation and Co, present maternity kits to three hospitals

By Dorothy Frances Ward

Kumasi, March 20. GNA – The Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Foundation, in conjunction with Jamerson Strategic Consulting, a Non-Governmental Organisation in the United States of America, have presented maternity kits to mothers on maternity admissions at three hospitals in Kumasi.

The hospitals are Suntreso Government Hospital, Kwadaso Seventh Day Adventist (SDA) Hospital and Tafo Government Hospital.

The items included feeding bottles, diapers, towels and baby oils.

Madam Afua Kobi Prempeh, Executive Director of the Foundation, said women contributed so much to the socio-economic development of the nation and needed to be pampered when pregnant and make their welfare paramount as they continued to be women even during pregnancy.

According to her, the Foundation was poised to promote the sustainable development goal three, which advocated good health for women, as a thematic area.

Additionally, the Foundation would continue to promote education by providing infrastructure and other learning aids to schools in the country to complement the government’s efforts in providing free and quality education to children.

Mr Jill Coleman, Director of Jamerson Consulting, said the organisation shared in the vision of Otumfuo Foundation in helping the marginalised in society.

Dr. Randolph Adu-Baah, Medical Superintendent of Kwadaso SDA Hospital, called on other organizations to support maternity blocks of hospitals, to help give mothers quality care and delivery.

Healthy babies would help prevent and reduce infant and maternal mortality.

GNA

