Oti Regional Health Directorate hails Agenda 111 hospital projects

Kadjebi-Nsuta (O/R) March 22, GNA – Dr, Osei Afreh Kuffour, the Oti Regional Health Directorate has lauded the government for its Agenda 111 hospital projects in the region.

He said the objective of the project was to significantly deepen the delivery of quality healthcare at the district level and boost access to healthcare services for all citizens towards ensuring the attainment of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal Three.

Dr Kuffour said this during Oti Regional Health Directorate 2022 Annual Performance Review Meeting held at Nsuta in the Kadjebi district of the Oti Region, with the theme: “Improving the quality of health care the use of data for decision making.”

He expressed satisfaction with the progress of work on the four Agenda 111 hospital projects that were currently ongoing in the Jasikan district, kadjebi district, Nkwanta North and Krachi Nchumuru district in the region.

He said there were eight district health directorates with 229 health facilities comprising 173 CHPS, nine Clinics, seven Hospitals, 38 Health Centres and two Maternity homes in the region.

Mrs Elizabeth Kessewah Adjornor, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Jasikan Municipality on behalf of her colleagues promised their fully support to the regional health Directorate.

He said Jasikan Municipal Assembly has completed a modern CHPS facility and will be handed over to the Directorate for the intended purpose it was built.

