Ghana’s Junior Para-Athlete wins gold medal at 2023 South African Championships

By Rihana Adam

Accra, March 22, GNA – Ghana’s Para-athlete Benedict Opoku Abebrese won a gold medal in the long jump category at the ongoing Commonwealth Junior Championship in Cape Town, South African.

The championship was held under the auspices of the government of South Africa in partnership with the Commonwealth Sports, serve as a preparatory ground towards 2023 Commonwealth Youth Games (CYG), to be staged at Trinidad and Tobago August this year.

Abebrese would be the only Junior Para Athlete representing Ghana in this year’s CYG in Trinidad and Tobago.

According to Dr. Abena Tannor the leader of the Ghana’s contingent said, “Abebrese defeated experienced South African top long jump athlete to win the competition”.

Coach Emmanuel Anum Sowah said with serious training and determination the Junior para-athlete would make Ghana proud in the upcoming tournament.

GNA

