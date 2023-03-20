Optimise entrepreneurial skills and training to create employment – Prof. Sarfo

By Dorothy Frances Ward

Kumasi, March 20, GNA – Students of the Akenten Appiah Menka University of Skills Training and Entrepreneurial Development (AAMUSTED) have been urged to make optimum use of their skills and entrepreneurial training to create employment for themselves.

Professor Frederick Kwaku Sarfo, Vice-Chancellor (VC) of the University who gave the call, pointed out that, graduates from the Institution should not be seen wallowing in self-pity because of unemployment, but must be creative to start their own businesses and contribute to the growth and development of the country’s economy.

Prof. Sarfo was speaking at the matriculation ceremony for graduates and undergraduates of the 2022 to 2023 academic year, from both the Asante Mampong and Kumasi campuses of the University.

The ceremony was the third for the Kumasi campus since the University became autonomous and the first for the Asante-Mampong campus after the COVID-19 outbreak.

A total of 9, 415 applications were received and 7,319, representing 77.73 per cent, were offered admissions to pursue various programmes at the graduate and undergraduate levels.

They were made up of 4,162 females and 3, 157 males.

Prof. Sarfo said aside the high number of applicants from the free Senior High School system, admissions for persons with disability were also increased in line with the President’s policy of access to tertiary education for all.

He said the scholarship schemes at the University would be repackaged to benefit many disadvantaged students.

The VC also advised students with financial difficulties to apply for support from the GETfund, Ghana Scholarship Secretariat and the Students’ Loan Scheme.

According to him, the management was working hard to expand and improve infrastructural facilities on both campuses for the convenience and comfort of students.

Prof. Sarfo said a 1,500-capacity lecture block had been completed, while a 3,500-capacity convention centre would soon be constructed at the Mampong Campus.

He added that a 1,000-capacity lecture block and a modern abattoir with other facilities were completed at the Mampong Campus, while plans were advanced to renovate several of its classroom blocks this year.

The University he said, had also improved internet access through Wi-Fi connectivity on both campuses.

Prof. Sarfo said state-of-the-art tools and equipment to facilitate teaching, learning, research and development of practical skills were being put in place and advised students to be of good behaviour and make the best of the training acquired because the future of the country rested on their shoulders.

GNA

