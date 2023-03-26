New framework to harmonise climate services outdoored 

Accra, March 25, GNA- The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has outdoored a National Framework for Climate Services (NFCS) that seeks to harmonise climate services in the country to provide a clearer guide to decision-making regarding climate-sensitive sectors.

With the framework in place, the activities of stakeholders including energy, health, agriculture and water resources would be coordinated to ensure that people are able to live with, and withstand the impact of the climate crisis.

It also proposes action plans, identifies needed for implementation, and financial implementation guidelines for resources mobilization to sustain its operationalisation.

Mr George Amoo, Board Chairman of GMet, launched the framework at an event to commemorate this year’s World Meteorological Day, which seeks to create awareness on the need to know more about climate change.

The occasion funded by Feed the Future Ghana Policy LINK was used to also outdoor the Ghana Meteorological Society to build a huge network that would support the work of the Agency.

The celebration was on the theme: “The Future of Weather, Climate and Water Across Generations.”

Mr Amoo explained that the World Meteorological Organisation in its quest to help curb the risk of climate change had established the Global Framework for climate services (GFCS) and to promote the value chain linking climate knowledge to action.

The Board Chairman said the framework would enhance capacity of stakeholders in observation and monitoring of climate systems.

Mr Eric Nortey, a Director at the Ministry of Communication, speaking at the ceremony said the development by GMet had been significant in the government’s pursuit of sustainable development.

“The increase in extreme weather-related events as a result of global warming and climate change, has had a significant impact on lives and properties,” he noted.

According to him, the launch of the National Framework was critical to consolidating and harmonizing climate services in Ghana to provide a clearer guide to decision-making regarding climate-sensitive sectors.

He noted that the establishment of the Meteorological society would go a long way to provide a resource pool for the country.

“I urge the public to pay particular attention to the forecasts of the Ghana Meteorological Agency. The quality and accuracy of service delivered by the Agency have improved tremendously.”

Mr Eric Asuman, Acting Director General of the Ghana Meteorological Agency also noted that climate services were very critical in the lives of citizens, helping to save lives and properties.

According to him, the implementation of the National Framework was a mandate from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and African Union (AU) to help provide climate information services that would address the needs of citizens and other institutions.

Also, part of the event was the launch of the National Framework for Climate Services and Meteorological Society of Ghana.

A five member committee, led by Professor Benjamin Lamptey was selected to spearhead the Meteorological Society of Ghana to make sure it runs successfully.

