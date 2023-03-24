NDC primaries: 34 aspirants file for nine Oti constituencies

By Kingsley Mamore

Dambai (O/R) Mar 24, GNA – A total of 34 aspirants of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) have filed their nomination forms to contest in nine constituencies of the Oti Region.

The 34 aspirants will vie for the seats after approval from the party to contest on May 13, to win the candidature of the party.

In Krachi East Constituency, three new entrants will be seeking to remove the current Member of Parliament (MP), Mr Wisdom Gidisu.

At Biakoye constituency, Mr Kwadwo Nyanpon Aboagye, the incumbent MP will face off with Professor Mark Appiah, Mrs Alberta Akosua Atakora, Mr Charles Adu Okyeame Kofi, Mrs Jean Marie Formadi, Mr Richard Bosampo and Mr Bright Mawuli.

It will be a nail-biting contest at Buem constituency as Mr Kofi Iddie Adams, the incumbent MP battles it out with Mr Ibrahim Adams Mumuni.

Delegates at Krachi West constituency are anticipating a crunch contest as Madam Helen Adwoa Ntoso, the reigning MP would contest against two female opponents, Mrs Esther Asetena Mensah, Mrs Ndemele Magdalene Mr Kenneth Gyimah Bagyisan and Mr Michael Nyamah.

Akan constituency had two new entrants contesting with Mr Yao Gomado, the incumbent MP whilst Mr Martin Kofi Anato, And Mr John Lumudal Sanja will face Mr Solomon Kuyon, the incumbent MP in Krachi Nchumuru.

In Nkwanta South, Mr Geoffrey Kini, the current MP would contest against Mr Narayana Osei Nyarko.

At Nkwanta North, Mr Oti John K, Bless , the incumbent battles three aspirants, Mr David Tisimbo, Mr Paul Gyato Levin and in Guan, Dr Peter Worlanyo Abomah, Mr Fred Kwasi Agbenyo and Mrs Rita Ama Narlyn Wurapa in an expected grueling contest in the Constituency.

GNA

