NDC Parliamentary Primaries: 50 aspirants file nominations to contest in UER

By Gilbert Azeem Tiroog

Bolgatanga, March 29, GNA – Fifty aspirants out of 58 who picked nomination forms to contest in the National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary primaries in 15 constituencies of the Upper East Region have successfully filed their nomination forms.

Eight of them withdrew, paving the way for the 50.

Mr Clement Apaak, the Member of Parliament for Builsa South and Madam Lydia Kanvariba, the Member of Parliament for Tempane are the only two aspirants in the parliamentary primaries who are to go uncontested in the Region.

This was in a statement released by the Upper East Communication Bureau of the NDC and signed by Mr Abdallah Jonathan Salifu, the Regional Communications Officer.

The statement indicated that only Bolgatanga East and Binduri Constituencies had two contestants each, Dr Dominic Akuritinga Ayine, the incumbent MP for Bolgatanga East to contest with Dr Emmanuel Aberi-inga, while Mr Issifu Mahmoud would compete with Dr Robert Kuganaab-Lem for the Binduri seat.

The other constituencies are heavily contested as there are either three or more contestants vying for the position of a parliamentary candidate.

The Talensi constituency has eight contestants being the highest in the region followed by Zebilla constituency with seven contestants.

Pusiga, Bawku, Navrongo Central and Chiana-Paga constituencies have four contestants each while Nabdam, Builsa North, Bongo and Garu constituencies have three contestants each.

According to the timetable released by the Party at its Functional and National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting, the vetting of the aspirants would be held from Monday, March 27, 2023 to Wednesday March 29, 2023.

After the vetting, aspirants with issues with the vetting process could appeal from March 30, 2023, to April 6, 2023, after which the election would come off on May 13.

GNA

