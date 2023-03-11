National Gender Policy to create equal opportunities for all – Gender Minister 

By Muniratu Akweley Issah / Jeremiah Hayford Sekyi

Accra, March 11, GNA – Ms Francisca Oteng Mensah, Deputy Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection has stated that the Ministry has taken steps to review and update the National Gender Policy to create equal opportunities for all.

The update, which would mainstream gender equality and women’s empowerment concerns into the national development process, is expected to improve the social, legal, civic, political, economic, and cultural conditions of the country.

It will also incorporate current developmental trends including Information Communication Technology (ICT) and the promotion of women as innovators and entrepreneurs in the policy.

The Deputy Minister was speaking at this year’s celebration of the International Women’s Day and “equity walk” organized by the Ministry to recognize the hard work, achievement and the continuous strive for excellence of women.

This year’s celebration was on the global theme: “DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality.”

Ms Mensah noted that the government’s effort in the establishment of new module schools for Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education, would help students to develop key skills including problem-solving skills, creativity, digital literacy, and critical thinking.

“These are measures being put in place by the government to ensure that we embrace and promote digital adoption and participation among girls and young women.”

The Deputy Minister expressed worry about some negative Socio-Cultural factors and religious and societal roles that have limited women and girls’ participation in male-dominated areas including STEM and ICT.

She said a national framework for engaging traditional authorities and faith-based leaders had been developed to address gender inequalities and harmful cultural practices to curb the menace in Ghana.

Mr. Charles Abani, United Nations (UN) Resident Coordinator in Ghana, said the world body had collaborated and supported the government and private sector to establish a beneficial platform to protect women and marginalized groups in Ghana against digital gender-based violence.

He also recognised the critical role played by the Gender Ministry to help achieve the objective of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)

“Today, on the occasion of International Women’s Day, we at the UN renew our commitment to work with the government, CSOs, other national partners and the people of Ghana to enhance the safety, inclusivity and equitability of the digital world.”

Mr Abani congratulated the Ministry and the government, and everyone involved in addressing the gender digital divide and increasing access to technology for women and girls, including their recognition as a pivotal force to the digital future.

Naa Kokor Aadzieoyi I, Queen Mother for Adabraka who joined in the celebration, called on women to strive higher in education and support each other.

she noted that a lot of contributions made by women had not been recognised and called for support for women and girls to embrace technology in their careers.

Madam Mercy Needjan, President of the Greater Accra Market Women Association also called for an end to discrimination meted out against women and girls as well as address the concerns of women and girls to ensure equity among all.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

