MYTILINEOS donates 878,000 cedis school bus to St. Nicholas Preparatory School in Tema

Accra, March 26, GNA – Mytilineos Group has donated a 30-seater school bus valued at 878,000 cedis to the St. Nicholas Foundation School, following a request by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Greece, Mr. Nikos Dendias.

The bus donation tops a tall list of contributions that the company have been making to the growth of the school, including the construction of a canteen and dining hall and a six-unit classroom block.

With a long history of commitment to social responsibility and environmental sustainability, MYTILINEOS Energy&Metals has long established its position in sub–Saharan Africa and particularly in Ghana being part of the country’s growth for more than 8 years.

True to Environment Social and Governance values and by embracing social values and needs, especially in all local communities, where it operates, the Company has carried out social welfare projects and environmental initiatives amounting to over 6 million Ghana cedis, amongst them much needed facilities to the St. Nicholas Preparatory School:

The donation of the new bus, which will safely transport students to school, coincided with the Greek Independence Commemoration Day on March 25.

Chairman & CEO of MYTILINEOS, Mr. Evangelos Mytilineos addressed the young students by saying: “Nothing in life is achieved without effort and sacrifice; Freedom, education, equality of opportunity, respect for the people, the environment, the history, and the culture are stable values that strengthen societies and create pioneers. Your school provides you with this opportunity with care, love, and vision. In this vision, we as MYTILINEOS we assure you that we are next to you.”

Since 2015, MYTILINEOS remained focused on creating a working environment defined by safety, equality, and stability.

Notable projects that are contributing to Ghana’s energy needs while providing sustainable solutions: Combined Cycle Power Plant of 192MW, Takoradi, LPG Power Plant οf 200MW, Tema – Ghana, 10 mobile gas turbine power generating sets project and full O&M services, Takoradi.

Through those projects, within the past 8 years, MYTILINEOS is the employer of over 2.000 people.

MYTILINEOS seeks to create value and return it to society. By investing in the growth of local communities, it creates ground for a better and sustainable future.

Commenting on the donation, Madam Marianna Gavriel, Honorary Consul General for Greece and Cyprus in Ghana and a director of Mytilineos company in Ghana, lauded the support of the Greek community to the development of the St. Nicholas School.

“St. Nicholas school is in our hearts for many years. It is a very special school of specialities for kids with multicultural environment and a lot of connection with Greece,” she said.

“There have been a lot of companies and a lot of great sponsors and donors. They have been around the school and they care a lot about the future of the school and the children,” Madam Gavriel said.

She said Mytilineos since 2015 had done a lot to provide opportunities to the children of St Nicholas School and commended the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Greece, Mr. Nikos Dendias for his commitment to the school since his first visit in 2021 November.

Madam Gavriel urged the Ghanaian community to join the Greek Community to support the young persons.

“I believe we all together can grow and provide us freedom and sharing the opportunity and equality among us,” she added.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

