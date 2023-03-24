My players showed great spirit and determination – Chris Hughton

By Yussif Ibrahim / Emmanuel Ofosu, GNA

Kumasi, March 24, GNA – Black Stars Head Coach, Chris Hughton has praised his players for showing great spirit and determination in their AFCON qualifier against Angola in Kumasi on Thursday.

The Black Stars secured a hard-fought win in front of a massive crowd at the Baba Yara Stadium to move three point clear in Group E ahead of the return encounter in Angola on Monday.

The goal, which was scored by substitute, Antoine Semenyo when everyone in the stadium thought the spoils had been shared, sent the home fans into wild jubilation.

Coach Hughton in a post-match presser commended his players for their perseverance in the face of a well organised opponent.

“I think we were up against a good and very well organised Angolan team but credit to the team and the players showed great spirit and determination,” he submitted.

He said Ghana started the game very well and created decent chances but their inability to utilise their chances brought pressure on the team, especially in the second half.

“We started the game very well and sometimes in these games you have to get your goals in when you are having your better period. Probably when we came back in the second half, we could not replicate what we did in the first half,” the Coach observed.

He said it was always difficult if a team failed to score when it had the upper hand because the game becomes open and could go either way.

Coach Hughton thanked the Kumasi fans for the incredible support and their belief in the team.

