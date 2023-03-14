14 teams to participate in the 2023 GBA Season Two League

By Rihana Adam

Accra, March 24, GNA – The Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) and Imax Boxing Promotions have registered fourteen teams for the second edition of the 2023 Professional Boxing League championship.

The fourteen registered teams were Charles Quartey Memorial Boxing Gym, Panix Gym, Attoh Quarshie Gym, Wisdom Gym, Black Panthers Gym and Fit Square Boxing Gym.

The others were, Bridge Gym, Bronx Gym, Ghana Armed Forces, Ghana Prisons Service, The Gym /Palm Spring, Will Power / Sea View, Seconds Out Gym and Akotoku Academy who would be competing for glory and Renault cars as well as the best Gym and best boxer for the year awards.

In an interview with the GNA Sports, Mr. Abraham Kotei Neequaye, the President of the GBA says he expected another exciting competition this year as compared to last year.

He said season two would be more competitive taking into consideration the emergence of young and energetic boxers, whilst coaches have shown much seriousness ahead of the season.

He expressed his profound appreciation to the Premium Motors Ltd for the delivery of their promise to GBA.

He appealed to other companies to come on board to support Ghana Boxing championship as there were many rising boxers who should be encouraged to go up to the world ranks but lacked support.

He said, “to me, boxing is the best and number sport in Ghana, because Boxing has produced ten world champions, namely D. K. Poison, Azumah ‘Zoom Zoom’ Nelson aka Terrible Terror, Ike Bazooka Quartey, Marvelous Nana Yaw Konadu, Alfred Cobra Kotey, (late), Joshua Clottey, Joseph King Kong Agbeko, Emmanuel Tagoe the Game Boy, Richard Commey and Isaac Dogboe ‘The Royal Storm’.”

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

