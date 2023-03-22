MP donates incubator to Abura Dunkwa District Hospital 

By Samuel Ackon

Abura Dunkwa (C/R), March 22, GNA- Mr Elvis Morris Donkor, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Abura-Asebu-Kwamankese, has presented an infant incubator to the Abura Dunkwa District Hospital as his 40th birthday gift, to improve specialised newborn care.

This adds to four, the number of incubators in the hospital.

Apart from the infant incubator, he also presented other items including thermometers, stethoscope, glucometer and blood pressure apparatus, to support effective healthcare delivery at the facility.

The MP expressed the hope that the incubator would help improve maternal health care at the Neo-natal and Infant Care Unit (NICU) of the facility.

He told the Ghana News Agency in an interview after the donation that he was moved by the plight of mothers whose infants needed special care and his love for newborn babies to donate the incubator and assured the managers of his continuous support to the hospital.

Mrs Mavis Narh, the Abura Dunkwa District Director of Health, said more than 300 newborn babies had been saved by the incubators, and appealed to other philanthropists and organisations to purchase autoclaves (a machine used for elevating temperature) for the hospital.

Mrs Narh advised expectant mothers to seek antenatal services to enable health staff to identify early warning signs in pregnancy to save them and their unborn babies and urged them to desist from home delivery as such practice could lead to complications.

Mrs Priscilla Fiano, the Deputy Medical Superintendent of the Hospital, commended the staff of the NICU for their relentless efforts and dedication to saving the lives of several babies who passed through the unit.

She also thanked the MP for his generosity and appealed for more support.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

