Maphlix Trust organizes free health screening, register residents onto NHIS  

By Nelson Ayivor

Tadzewu (V/R), Mar 9, GNA – Maphlix Trust Farms Ltd, a leading Ghanaian producer and exporter of fresh vegetables, roots, tubers, and fruits, has provided free medical screening to over 200 women and girls within its catchment area.

The company, situated in the a in the Ketu North Municipality of the Volta Region also paid for the registration and renewal of NHIS cards for 147 women and girls.

The beneficiary communities included; Kayame, Ative, Namey, Zomayi, Torkpo and Tazdzewu.

Dr Felix Kamassah, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Maphlix Trust Farms, speaking to the Ghana News Agency after the event, said the initiative, the fourth of its kind was part of the organization’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) to the people of the communities within its catchment area.

He said this year’s program was targeted at mostly women and girls since it coincided with the UN’s International Day of the Woman.

Dr Kamassah said, Maphlix Trust Farms, since its inception in 2013, had made it one of its cardinal focuses to support the less fortunate in society, especially women and girls within its catchment areas, in the fields of health, education, apprenticeship and livelihood support programs.

He said his outfit will continue to work hard towards improving the lives of the vulnerable and the less privileged as a way of giving back to society.

Some of the beneficiaries of the initiative expressed gratitude to Maphlix Trust for their benevolence and urged other organisations and well-meaning individuals to emulate their gesture.

GNA

