Malta Guinness WPL: Desperate Hasaacas Ladies face Police Ladies, Faith Ladies chase Army Ladies in title race 

Accra, March. 03, GNA – Hasaacas Ladies will come face to face against Police Ladies at the Achimota School Park in Accra in match-day 12 of the Malta Guinness Women’s Premier League (WPL) on Saturday as they seek to regain the Southern Zone top spot.

Two points behind leaders, Army Ladies, Coach Yussif Basigi, and his charges are desperate for the three crucial points to boost their confidence and leapfrog to the summit of the log.

Police Ladies, despite coming into this game as underdogs, would enjoy the home advantage and count on their narrow 3-2 win over struggling Ridge City and are poised to give the five-time WPL champions a good run for their money.

While Hasaacas Ladies can boast of seven wins, one draw, and three losses with 22 points, the security club is on 12 points with three wins, three draws, and five losses after 11 matches.

Winless Ridge City would once again face a difficult Thunder Queens side at the Legon School Park on Saturday.

The Queens would hope to redeem themselves after losing to zone leader Army Ladies last Friday, whilst Ridge City will march to the pitch as wounded lions chasing for their maiden win after joining the premier division this season.

The game between the two unimpressive clubs is expected to be a cracker after the two teams slug it out in the round of 32 of the Women’s FA Cup where Thunder Queens rallied from behind to triumph over their opponents in a painful exit.

The Mankessim Astro Turf would witness a derby between debutants Essiam Socrates and Soccer Intellectuals on Friday.

The last time the two sides played this season ended in a 1-1 draw game, both clubs would yearn to make their difference this weekend. Though Essiam Socrates leads Soccer Intellectuals with seven points on the standing table, the latter will be a hard nut to crack for a point.

After defeating Army Ladies 3-1 at McDan Park early this season, Faith Ladies would once again take up the mantle to battle the security side but with a herculean task to break Army Ladies’ eight-game unbeaten record.

The last time Army Ladies lost a match this season was when they engaged Faith Ladies in the first round, however, Army Ladies with their sterling performance would seek to amass the maximum points from the visitors to extend their two-point lead in the Southern Zone table. The two teams will clash at Mats Park in Accra, on Saturday.

Fifth-placed Berry Ladies will host struggling Ladystrikers at the Madina AstroTurf on Monday.

Berry Ladies are confident of picking up a win again over the Cape Coast-based club this season after beating them 2-0 in the first round.

In the Northern Zone, champions Ampem Darkoa Ladies will travel to the Bantama Astro Turf to face Dreamz Ladies who had been on top of their game this season.

Despite Ampem Darkoa’s three-point margin over Pearl Pia Ladies, Coach Nana Adarkwah and his ladies remain focused to extend their lead at the summit.

With just two wins so far, bottom-placed Fabulous Ladies would welcome the Ladies from the North, PearlPia at the Bantama AstroTurf on Sunday.

This would be a cracker to watch as both sides are on a mission. Whilst PearlPia Ladies chase Ampem Darkoa for the Northern Zone top spot, Fabulous Ladies hope to win to escape a relegation scare.

Debutants, Candy Soccer Academy will face AshTown Ladies at the Nana Agyeman Badu Park this Sunday.

Going into this game, AshTown Ladies look favorites having recorded four wins, and three draws in 11 games played so far, while their opponents have lost seven of their last 11 games this season.

At the Sunyani Coronation Park, Prisons Ladies will face Tamale Super Ladies while Northern Ladies host Supreme Ladies at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium.

As of match-day 11, 322 goals have been recorded both in the Southern Zone and the Northern Zone of the Malta Guinness Women’s Premier League.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

