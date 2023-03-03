Hearts coach confirms several key players would not be available for Kotoko clash 

By Edna A. Quansah



Accra, March. 03, GNA – Slavko Matic, Head Coach of Accra Hearts of Oak, says several key players will not be available for their Week 18 betPawa Ghana Premier League match against archrivals Asante Kotoko due to injuries.



The Phobians recorded their second successive loss against Great Olympics with the likes of Gladson Awako, Caleb Amankwah, Gideon Asante, Robert Addo Sowah, and Salifu Ibrahim all missing the game through injury.



Speaking in a post-match interview after their 1-0 defeat against Great Olympics, Matic confirmed that several of these players would not be available for the next encounter against Kotoko come Sunday.



According to the Serbian Coach, some of the injuries were sustained at training due to the nature of the pitch, and as some players continue their rehabilitation, he doesn’t expect them to feature in Sunday’s crucial encounter.



Coach Matic stated that the unavailability of these players was not the main reason for their loss against Great Olympics, but slammed some bad refereeing decisions that went against them.



Ahead of Sunday’s Super Clash against Asante Kotoko, Matic said that he was not under pressure despite their two successive losses and was doing his best to make the team comeback strongly.



“I am not under pressure despite the loss because I am doing what I can, but we must get fair officiating because if we don’t get that against Kotoko, we can’t win,” he said.



The Phobians, who are currently placed sixth on the league table, face a stern task against a strong Kotoko side on Sunday, as the winner of the encounter would also clinch the 2023 President’s Cup.

GNA

