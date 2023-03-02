Mahama launches flagbearer campaign, announces far-reaching reforms  

By Maxwell Awumah/Samuel Akumatey

Ho, March. 02, GNA – Former President John Mahama launched his campaign to lead the National Democratic Party (NDC) in the 2024 Presidential election at the University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS), announcing far-reaching reforms across all sectors when given the nod.

He said his major task would include resetting the ailing economy, deploying tested strategies and policies for positive outcomes.

Mr Mahama pledged to run a lean government and a “government not on sloganeering but with full force of action.”

He pledged enforcing prudent cost-cutting measures and weeding out ostentatious spending, including far-reaching measures on governance and constitutional reforms.

Mr Mahama promised to scrap the benefits enjoyed by Article 71 holders, abolish the ex-gratia system and work hard to restore confidence in all public institutions.

He said he would investigate how public funds were expended, including the COVID-19 expenditures and broaden the scope for tolerance and criticism, especially in the media space.

He denounced the policy of exacting a pound of flesh as their opponent had done but worked at uniting Ghanaians with one common destiny through grit and determination.

The former President is being contested by Dr. Kwabena Duffour, a former Finance Minister, Mr Kojo Bonsu, former Chief Executive of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA), and a businessman from the Weija-Gbawe Constituency, Mr Ernest Kwaku Kobeah.

Mr Mahama said his next government would be led by vision towards building a progressive Ghana and not the existing ‘family and friends’ but that of a leader with a heart filled with humility and passion to succeed.

“I know how to deliver from bad situation, I’ve learnt a lot, and consulted across the board and ready to be President that Ghanaians want.”

Professor Joshua Alabi, the 2020 Campaign Manager of the NDC said, “Mr Mahama is loved by many, and he equally showed love to as many as he should show love to. No wonder this wise man, calm, modest, and firm gentleman rose to serve this country in different capacities.”

“From Member of Parliament to Deputy Minister to Cabinet Minister, Vice President and President, his performance as President gave him the accolade a nation-builder.

“Former President Mahama is a proven nation-builder whose creativity is not based on rhetoric as others but on a sense of urgency and commitment.

“He is a competent builder with a strong sense of urgency and direction. He knows how to recreate a workable Ghana that brings value to the people,” Prof Alabi said.

Mr Kwadwo Gyapong, Dean of the NDC Regional Chairmen, on behalf of colleagues, declared their collective endorsement of Mr Mahama and urged those contending to lead the NDC to first win a constituency as a Member of Parliament before announcing their intentions to lead the party.

He said the New Patriotic Party should never be paranoid about breaking the eight as it happened in Nigeria in their recent general elections, saying ‘it will never happen in Ghana.’

Mr Mawutor Agbavittor, Volta Regional Chairman of NDC, said the country was at the crossroad, which demanded a bold and fearless leader and that could only be Mr Mahama.

He said ‘Volta region is NDC and the NDC is Volta’ as he described the NDC as the future of the country.

Mr Mahama is embarking on a three-day tour of parts of the region, including Hohoe, Kpando, South Dayi, Central and South Tongu, Akatsi North and South.

He will also commiserate with the chiefs and people of Ziofe on the loss of the late Paramount Chief of Traditional Area, Torgbuiga Binah Lawluvi VI on Friday.

He will depart the region on Saturday after visits to Ketu South, Keta, Anloga and North Tongu, meeting delegates and holding durbars.

The former President’s campaign slogan is ‘’Building the Ghana that We Want Together.”

