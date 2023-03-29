Kamala Harris makes historic visit to Cape Coast

By Prince Acquah

Cape Coast, March 29, GNA – The Visiting Vice President of the United States of America, Kamala Harris, on Tuesday visited the historic city of Cape Coast and toured the dungeons of the Cape Coast castle that left her emotional and sombre.

Her tour formed part of her three-day visit to Ghana which focuses on economic development, climate change, food security, among other areas of mutual interest.

In line with Ghanaian customs, Harris in the company of Douglas Emhoff, the Second Gentleman of US paid a courtesy call on Osabarima Kwesi Atta II, the Oguaamanhen, at the Emintsimadze Palace where a durbar was held in her honour.

She was greeted by a cheerful crowd, many of whom waved the flags of Ghana and the US.

Here are some moments of her visit captured by the Ghana News Agency.

