Kamala Harris arrives in Ghana to deepen US-African economic ties

By Francis Ntow/James Amoh Junior

Accra, March 26, GNA – Kamala Harris, US Vice President, Sunday arrived in Ghana to deepen the United States of America’s economic ties with the world’s second largest cocoa producer and other African countries.

Her visit to Ghana, since becoming the Vice President of US, comes at a time that Ghana is facing economic crisis.

Ghana secured a Staff-Level Agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a $3 billion Extended Credit Facility to support the country’s economic recovery and put it on a sustainable path of growth.

Kamala, who was welcomed by Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice President of Ghana, amid traditional drumming and dancing and cheers from some schoolchildren, said, her visit was to promote economic growth and food security in Ghana and other African countries.

“On this trip, I intend to do work that’s focused on increasing investment here on the continent and facilitating economic growth and opportunity, specifically in the areas of economic empowerment of women and girls, empowerment of youth entrepreneurship, digital inclusion and to support the work that must be done to increase food security,” Harris said in a short speech after her arrival at the Jubilee Lounge, Kotoka International Airport.

She said she would build on previous meeting with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, to deepen democracy and good governance, promote peace and security, build a long-term economic growth, and strengthen business ties.

She said: “I also look forward to, during this visit, meet with entrepreneurs, students and farmers to witness, first-hand, the extraordinary innovation and creativity that’s occurring on this continent and inspiring the world.”

She said the US saw the visit to Ghana, Tanzania, and Zambia as a further statement of the long and enduring important relationship and friendship between her country and Africa.

“We (Ghana) see the visit of Kamala Harris as a very important one obviously because of the times in which we are, where the world is facing a lot of economic challenges,” Mr Jefferson Sackey, Deputy Director of Communication at the Presidency said in an interview with the media.

“She’ll be visiting Ghana, Tanzania and Zambia, and the key focus of this particular visit is to find ways and means of helping each of these countries and find ways of addressing a lot of our economic woes,” Mr Sackey added.

As part of her three-day visit to Ghana, Kamala would hold talks with President Akufo-Addo, and meet with female entrepreneurs as her country seeks partnerships and investments in entrepreneurship.

After spending three days in Ghana, she would go to Tanzania for two days, before stopping over for a night in Zambia, as her country deepens its relationship with Africa.

The highlight of her trip to Ghana, will be the delivering of a speech at the Black Star Square on Tuesday, March 28.

Harris would also visit a recording studio, and visit the Cape Coast Castle, Central Region, where enslaved Africans were once loaded onto ships for America.

GNA

