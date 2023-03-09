IWD: Women advised to acquire digital skills 

By Dorcas Appiah / Chanel Acheampong

Accra, March 9, GNA – Madam Ethel Delali Cofie, Founder of Women in Tech Africa, has advised young women to be digitally inclusive.

She expressed concerns over the low number of women in technology and urged them to boldly take up roles in the tech industry to take advantage of opportunities in the sector and promote equity and digitalisation.

Madam Cofie gave the advice during the fifth anniversary of the National Women’s Summit and Expo at the Accra International Conference Center organised by Charterhouse and Joy FM in collaboration with Geisha soap.

The National Women’s Summit and Expo is an annual conference that celebrates women for their contributions to the growth and development of Ghana.

This year’s edition was to commemorate the International Women’s Day, dubbed, “DigitAll- innovation and technology for gender equality”.

Madam Cofie said: “Digitalisation begins right from the young age. Teachers, parents and the society must encourage their wards, especially the girl -child to have the proximity in STEM related courses.”

Madam Regina Honu, the Chief Executive Officer ( CEO) and Founder of Soronko Academy, said the use of technology was convenient, fast and easier, saying almost everyone would want to use the washing machine rather than wash with the bare hands which could be tiring.

Tara Fela-Durotoye, Founder and CEO of House of Tara, urged women to be more Tech minded by exploring technology and learning new things everyday in the Tech space.

Pheobe Amponsah, a student of Methodist Girls SHS, in an interview the Ghana News Agency at the event, said she was inspired to develop interest in tech related courses.

The National Women’s Summit and Expo is a clarion call for women in all fields of endeavour to be intentional in attaining digital skills to be inclusive in the on -going Digital Transformation of businesses and society.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

