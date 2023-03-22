Irish wholesale price inflation slows slightly to 3.6%

London, Mar. 22, (dpa-AFX/GNA) – Ireland’s wholesale price inflation eased marginally in February after accelerating in the previous month, data from the Central Statistics Office showed on Wednesday.

Output prices in the manufacturing industries rose 3.6% year-over-year in February, just below the 3.7% rise in January.

Prices have been rising since November 2021. Factory gate prices for food products grew at a stable annual rate of 6.2% in February, largely led by a 23.8% surge in prices for dairy products.

Prices for wood and wood products registered a sharp yearly growth of 22.4%. Prices for domestic sales climbed 10.6% in February from a year ago, and those for the export market were 3.1% more expensive.

Data also showed that wholesale electricity prices fell 9.2% annually in February, while those for construction products grew 14.7%. On a monthly basis, wholesale prices showed no variations from January, when it rose by 1.3%.

GNA

