I promise to help close developmental gap in Nkwanta South—Osei-Nyarko

Accra, March 25, GNA – Mr Narayana Osei-Nyarko, a parliamentary candidate hopeful for the Nkwanta South Constituency, Oti Region, in the National Democratic Congress primaries, has expressed his resolve to help close the developmental gap in the Constituency and the region when elected.

Mr Osei-Nyarko spoke in an interview with Ghana News Agency (GNA) after submitting his nomination forms to executives at the party’s constituency office in Nkwanta on Wednesday.

“I promise the people of Nkwanta South a dyadic representation at the House of Legislature: lobbying the appropriate authorities to close the developmental gaps in Nkwanta South Constituency, and I promise to give them very good reasons to be proud of me as their MP in 2025 and beyond,” he said.

He told GNA, his motivation for joining the Parliamentary Candidacy race was to win political power, to have a voice and the required power to offer service to his constituents in particular, and Ghana in general.

Mr Osei-Nyarko who is an entrepreneur in the Construction and Housing industry said, “I’m already engaged in a lot of social services in the constituency in my own small way, and so having the opportunity in an official capacity will give me some impetus and energy to do more and set new standards.”

Last year, Narayana Support System, a non-governmental organization that Mr Osei-Nyarko founded, constructed and handed over a 12–seater modern toilet facility to the Chiefs and people of Kabiti in Nkwanta South.

In the same year also, Denteka Construction and Housing Ltd, where he is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), donated a multipurpose printer and accessories to the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) in the district.

“I am highly optimistic that the delegates of Nkwanta South NDC will elect me as their Parliamentary Candidate to lead the party into victory,” he said

The NDC opened nominations for the election of its Presidential and Parliamentary Candidates for the 2024 General Election from the midnight of February 22, 2023.

The submission and filing of nomination forms began Monday, March 20, and ended Wednesday, March 22.

Vetting of the aspirants would be held from Monday, March 27, to Wednesday, March 29.

After the vetting, aspirants who have issues with the vetting process would have the opportunity to appeal from March 30, to April 6 after which the election would come off on May 13, 2023.

