GWCL inaugurates governing board for Ghana Water Institute

Accra, March 20, GNA – The Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) has inaugurated a five-member governing board for the Ghana Water Institute (GWI), formerly known as the Ghana Water Training School.

Inaugurating the board at the premises of the institute in Accra, Madam Cecilia Abena Dapaah, Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources, urged members of the board to bring their expertise to bear on their new roles, and work diligently to contribute their quota to the development of the institute.

The members of the board who are directors of the GWCL include the Managing Director of the Company, Ing Dr Clifford Braimah who Chairs the board, with the members being Mr James Abbey, Ing Richard Appiah Otoo, Madam Vilda Duti, and Dr Zulkarnien Nashiru who doubles as the Rector of the institute.

Aside its oversight responsibility, the Minister asked the Governing Board to complement Government’s agenda by improving institutional capacity, promote multi-disciplinary and multi-sectoral approaches to proffer solutions to Water Resource Management in Ghana and the Sub-Region.

Madam Dapaah implored the Governing Board to diligently implement these objectives of the Institute towards achieving the mandate of the GWCL.

“I must say, the Ministry is impressed with the overall strategic objectives of the Institute,” she said.

The Minister also entreated the board to lend its support in the regulation of services which are provided by private sector operators to bring sanity into that space, whilst serving as an additional revenue stream for the management of the Institute.

Ing Dr Clifford Braimah, Chairman of the board said, to aid students at the Institute contribute to the water sector, he was determined to partner other international agencies to run programmes that will impact their studies.

He said the expertise of the board would not impact on the Institute only, but also impact the operations of the GWCL as a whole.

Dr Zulkarnien Nashiru, Rector of the institute gave assurances of transforming the institute into a centre of excellence.

Following an accreditation granted from the Commission for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (CTVET), the GWI is now positioned to run programmes on the National Proficiency Platform.

The Institute is also expected to run Higher National Diploma (HND) programmes on Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) from September, this year.

Madam Dapaah was also taken on a tour of the Institute to observe its infrastructure and facilities where she interacted with students.

GNA

