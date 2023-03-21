GrEEn Incubation cohorts graduate

By Mildred Siabi-Mensah / Veronica Baffour Kyei

Anaji (WR), March 21, GNA – The Duapa Werkspace, an Entrepreneurship and Skills Development Hub, has graduated Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) from cohort three and four of the SNV GrEEn Incubation Project.

The SNV GrEEn incubation programme, is a European Union funded project with other partners, seeking to address challenges in the ‘green sector,’ and introduces more youth into the area, to curb unemployment, migration and climate change issues.

The project contributes to addressing the root causes of irregular migration by supporting sustainable and climate resilient businesses and job creation.

The selected SMEs were taken through Human Resource Policy, Risk Management Policy, Auditing, bookkeeping, leadership and organisational skills among others.

Mr Raphael Koomson, the Business Development Manager of Duapa Werkspace, praised the team for its commitment and determination to undertake the six months training aimed at changing their fortunes for the better.

He recalled the challenging times and how the participants had been able to overcome and even innovate different products to improve sales and business conditions of the SMEs under the project.

Ms Hillary Pearl Cudjoe, an Officer from the Ghana Employment Agency encouraged the graduands to impact society with the new knowledge and skills acquired for the betterment of society.

Mr Ebenezer Matey, the Business Development Officer for SNV said the GrEEn Project was being implemented in coordination with the Ghanaian Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development (and other relevant ministries) alongside the Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies of the two focal regions- (Western and Ashanti Regions).

Furthermore, SNV was working with a variety of partners, including private sector, vocational and other training service providers, incubation and acceleration hubs, relevant Ministries, the Ghanaian diaspora, the International Organisation for Migration (IOM), as well as donors and relevant actors working on green jobs and enterprises.

The SNV, as part of its thematic areas has a focus on SMEs, offering decent and sustainable jobs to youth, women and returnees, to contribute to green and climate resilient local economies.

GNA

