Ghana’s Kow Essuman named Young Global Leader of World Economic Forum 

Accra, March 15, GNA – Kow Essuman, a counsel at the Office of the President of Ghana, has been selected as one of the 2023 Class of Young Global Leaders of the World Economic Forum (WEF).

The 37-year-old international lawyer specialises in corporate and commercial litigation and arbitration, among others.

Kow is also licensed to practice law in England & Wales (2008), New York (2010) and Ghana (2011).

He holds a Master of Laws degree with Honours in International Mergers and Acquisitions and Financial Institutions from Cornell University, Ithaca, New York (2009).

He also holds a Post Graduate Diploma in Legal Practice from BPP Law School, London (2008) and is a member of the Honourable Society of Lincoln’s Inn.

Kow obtained a Bachelor of Laws from the University of Westminster, London (2007) and was previously a Global Shaper at the Accra Hub, in 2013.

The Young Global Leaders is a community of individuals, under 40 years, who are recognised by the World Economic Forum for their distinguished leadership and professional accomplishments.

It also recognises their commitment to society and for their potential to contribute to shaping the future of the world by providing inspiring leadership.

According to the WEF Klaus Schwab, Founder and Executive Chairman of the World Economic Forum, created the Forum of Young Global Leaders in 2004 to help the world meet increasingly complex and interdependent problems.

“His vision was to create a proactive multistakeholder community of the world’s next-generation leaders to inform and influence decision-making and mobilize transformation,” the WEF states on its website.

“Through the Forum of Young Global Leaders, Klaus Schwab envisioned facilitating earnest dialogue and friendships across cultures to bridge divides, fostering fresh thinking and dynamic new ways of collaboration to shape a more positive, peaceful and prosperous society.”

GNA

