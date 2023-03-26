Ghana’s Foreign Affairs Minister stands tall in race for Marlborough House- GhllA

By Stanley Senya

Accra, March 26, GNA – The Institute of International Affairs Ghana ( GhIIA) has called for support for the candidature of Mrs Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey Ghana’s Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration as the next CommonwealthSecretary-General.

The Institute noted that the former Lawmaker for Anyaa-Sowutuom has the requisite credentials and qualifications to run the Commonwealth.

A statement issued in Accra said the Secretary-General of the Commonwealth operated from the Commonwealth Secretariat Office in Marlborough House, London.

It said the current Secretary-General, Madam Patricia Janet Scotland, Baroness Scotland of Asthal was due to end her term in 2024.

She is the 6th Secretary-General of the Organization and the first woman to hold the position.

Miss Elizabeth Dela Tsidi, the Senior Administrative Attacheof the Institute, indicated that based on the Institute’s technical assessment, Mrs Botchwey was a perfect candidate for the position.

The Senior Administrator said Mrs Ayorkor Botchweycontinued in a long line of Ghanaian women, who haveexcelled on the international stage.

She said even within the Commonwealth, Ghanaian women have served diligently with personalities, including Betty Mould-Iddrisu shining at the Commonwealth Secretariat.

Records showed that Mrs Ayorkor Botchwey had been an excellent diplomat and was without doubt one of the stars of the Ghanaian diplomatic service in this generation.

The Foreign Affairs Minister previously served as Deputy Foreign Minister in the Former John Agyekum KuffuorAdministration, establishing a reputation for effective leadership in diplomacy and foreign policy.

Her topline achievements include the stelar role she played in the AfCFTA negotiations and her pioneering work to promote peace and security in ECOWAS.’

The role of Commonwealth Secretary-General is the apex position within the Commonwealth Secretariat, the body charged with running the Commonwealth.

The Commonwealth is a voluntary association of 56 independent and equal countries.

It began as a grouping of former colonies of the United Kingdom but is increasingly becoming a bloc committed to trade, development and good governance.

It is home to 2.5 billion people, which includes both advanced economies and developing countries.

African Countries are a vibrant part of the Commonwealth with Rwanda, Togo and Gabon being the newest members of the Commonwealth.

Mrs Ayorkor Botchwey served as the Member of Parliament for Anyaa-Sowutuom from 2013 to 2021, she later became the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and a Minister of State at the Ministry of Water Resources, Works and Housing in the Kufuor Administration.

GNA

