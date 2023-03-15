Ghana’s Asamoah Gyan and Kwadwo Asamoah receive invitation to attend FIFA Congress  

Accra, Mar. 15, GNA – Former Ghana Black Stars players, Asamoah Gyan and Kwadwo Asamoah have been invited to the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) Congress in Kigali, Rwanda as special guests.

The 73rd FIFA Congress would be held at the BK Arena in Kigali on Thursday, March 16, 2023.

The two football legends are also among some of the global football stars including international legends, African stars, and Football Leaders who were present at the Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) President’s Outstanding Achievement Award 2022 in Kigali yesterday.

At the event, the President of the CAF, Dr. Patrice Motsepe would confer the CAF President’s Outstanding Achievement Award 2022 to President Paul Kagame of Rwanda and King Mohammed V1 of Morocco.

Some of the stars expected at the FIFA Congress tomorrow include Ivorian Didier Drogba, Brazilian legend Cafu, Nigeria’s Ayegbeni Yakubu, Cameroonian legend in women’s football Gaelle Enganamouit, South African record-breaking women’s footballer Portia Modise and compatriot Amanda Dlamini.

The rest are Senegal’s Khalilou Fadiga, former Arsenal coach Arsene Wenger, DR Congo’s Herita Ilunga, Indomitable Lion’s Pierre Webo, former English international Wes Brown, former South Africa captain Lucas Radebe, and Nigeria’s Super Falcons legend Perpetua Nkwocha.

The event would also be attended by FIFA President Gianni Infantino, CAF Executive Committee, and CAF Member Association Presidents.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

