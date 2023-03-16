Ghana to mark International Day of Forests, targets to plant 10 million trees

Accra, March 16, GNA – Ghana will mark this year’s International Day of Forests (IDF) with a series of tree planting exercises across the country, targeting to plant 10 million seedlings.

Dubbed Green Ghana Day, which will be undertaken on 9th June, 2023, the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources and Forestry Commission will distribute and plant 10 million seedlings, while nurturing the over 30 milion seedings planted during the 2021 and

2022 editions of Green Ghana Day.

A statement issued by the Forestry Commission said in collaboration with the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, the day would be commemorated with other activities, including

Media Interactions, Exhibition, Quiz Competition by Anumele Cluster of Schools and a

Debate Competition between Presbyterian Boys SHS, Legon and Achimota School.

The United Nations has declared March 21 of every year, as International Day of Forests (IDF) to celebrate and raise awareness on the critical role forests and trees play to sustain life on the planet and the need to protect these precious resources.

The celebration each year is to draw public attention to the need to protect and

sustainably manage the forest and trees, which is sadly under considerable threat in

several countries from a number of human-induced factors, including unsustainable

agricultural pratices, illegal logging and mining activities, wildfire, amongst others.

This year’s International Day of Forests is “Forests and Health” and brings into focus the vital role played by forests and trees in ensuring a healthy planet and human well-being.

Forests offer a wide range of goods and services for enhanced human health and well-being. Our forests and trees purify the air we breathe, provides food and a suitable climate for agricultural cultivation, absorb excess carbon

dioxide in the atmosphere to fight climate change.

Forests are also excellent repositories of plants of high medicinal value for both traditional and orthodox practices and also provide, protect and filter the water we drink.

Forests also offer a therapeutic and relaxing environment for people, in addition to several

other health enhancing benefits.

The Commission appealed to the public to help in planting the 10 million tree seedlings targeted for the 2023 edition of Green Ghana Day, and also help to nurture all the seedlings that were planted during the previous editions of Green Ghana Day.



