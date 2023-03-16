Bulgaria’s Vice President Iotova: French Language More than Window to World’s Diversity

Sofia, March 16, BTA/GNA-With their Bulgarian diplomas, engineers from the Faculty of French Electrical Engineering are accepted to work anywhere in the EU and many Asian countries. The French language is more than just a window to the world’s diversity, Vice President Iliana Iotova said here on Thursday during the official celebration of the 30th anniversary of the French Faculty of Electrical Engineering at the Technical University of Sofia.

In her speech, the Vice President highlighted the two anniversaries – the 30th anniversary of the establishment of a French-language specialisation at the Technical University, as well as the 30th anniversary of Bulgaria’s membership in the french-speaking community. Iotova noted the importance of the huge francophone community across 88 countries and over 321 million people.

The international francophone community, thanks to its decades-long history, provides incomparably more opportunities for personal fulfilment, for bold ideas and cultural exchange, for connections between young people, she added.

In her words, the anniversary of the faculty is also the first event to mark the 30th anniversary of Bulgaria’s full membership in the International Organisation of La Francophonie. The programme starts on Thursday and will continue throughout the year, the Vice President said.

The celebrations were attended by French and Moroccan ambassadors in Bulgaria, Joel Meyer and Zakia El Midaoui, respectively.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

