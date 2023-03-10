Ghana Bodybuilding and Fitness Association appoints four new Executive members.  

By Rihana Adams

Accra, Mar. 10, GNA – The newly elected Executive Committee of the Ghana Bodybuilding and Fitness Association (GBFA), has appointed four new members onto the committee.

The appointment was part of the association’s continues restructuring process and part of efforts to promote and develop the sport in Ghana.

The new appointees included Mr. Clement Osei Aboagye of Kencity Media Limited owners of (Oman FM & Net2 TV) as Media Coordinator.

Peace Edwards Head Coach of the national team, Mr. Boniface Abotsi Assistant Coach and Madam Joana Adu Obiri-Yeboah Executive Assistant to the President Abdul Hayye Yartey.

In an interview with the GNA Sports, Mr. Osei Aboagye expressed his profound gratitude for the appointment and pledged to work hard for the development of the association.

He said, “I want to thank the GBFA members for giving the opportunity to lead the media team. This is one of the biggest achievements in my career.

I hope and pray that, with teamwork the new executive members would continue to do their best to improve to win more lures for mother Ghana”.

