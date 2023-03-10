Francis Boateng organises farewell dinner for Asafa Powell at Anfield  

By Rihana Adam

Accra, Mar. 10, GNA – Mr. Francis Boateng, Chairman of Mobility Technologies on Wednesday evening organised a farewell dinner for former world fastest Jamaican man Asafa Powell and his wife Alyshia Powell at his residence Cantoments, Accra.

The reception attracted high class businessmen and women, sports journalists’ federations heads, representatives from Boxing authorities, among others.

They were Mr. Ben Nunoo Mensah President of the Ghana Olympic Committee, Mr. George Lamptey and Mr. Ben Quartey Ghana Boxing Authority, President of Tennis, Mr. Isaac Duah Mr. Michael Aggrey -Golf, Mr. Kwab Asamoah – Judo, Mr. Raja Owusu Ansa – Kickboxing, Mr. Emmanuel Asare – Cricket among others.

Also present were Nii Lante Vanderpuije, former Minister of Youth and Sports who doubles as the Member of Parliament for Odododiodoo, Mr. Kwabena Yeboah, President of the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) and his vice Mr. Maurice Quansah of the Graphic Communications Group.

Mr. John Vigah, Sports Editor of the Ghanaian Times, Mr Karl Tuffour of Sunday Night Live on GTV Sports fame, Mr. Yaw Ampofo Ankrah of Max TV, Mr Ben Willie Graham, Theo Sampah, Michael Abayateye, Ohene Brenya of Happy Sports among others.

Also in attendance were Mr. Kofi Adomako, MD of Ghana Commercial Bank, Director of Emirates in Ghana and Mr. Emmanuel Tuffour aka “Koora”, a former athlete who represented Ghana at many international competitions.

Mr. Francis Boateng expressed excitement said for the Jamaican visit in Ghana and called for other sports legends to do same.

Mr. Asafa Powell who returned a toast expressed that his country, Jamaica is jealous of the reception and love that Ghana has given him and felt so much welcomed, and promised to come back to set up a branch of his Foundation in Ghana to encourage young athletes, coaches, sports managers and the media.

GNA

