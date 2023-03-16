Full scholarship programme for underserved Students of Aburi Amanfo M/A JHS

By Naa Shormei Odonkor

Koforidua, March 16, GNA – Mr. Subéiro Gyimah, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of SamGyi Afrika Farms in Ghana has said his outfit would award full Senior High School (SHS) scholarships to five best 2023 Basic Education Certificate Examination candidates.

He said the scholarship was opened to third-year students of the Aburi Amanfo M/A Junior High School in Yaw Duodu, an underserved community in the Akuapim South Municipality.

Mr. Gyimah told the Ghana News Agency in an interview that the scholarship could last till the tertiary level of the students depending on the future outcome of the organization.

According to him, usually academically good students in underserved communities were disadvantaged of many good opportunities due to poverty.

“They are kids with potentials, all that they need is a little push. And if somebody gives them the little push, they will become more successful than they are now or could have been”, he said.

Mr. Gyimah, indicated that the success of the students would affect their families and the community they found themselves in, adding, “Helping one person to help the whole family”.

He revealed, “I also benefitted from a scholarship somewhere in my life in the university. I know what could have happened if I didn’t get the scholarship. I mean I’m not God but it could have ended badly”.

Mr. Gyimah, applauded the government’s free SHS policy, but was not happy with some aspects of the implementation as the government was still battling with feeding issues.

As a result, he noted that the scholarship would provide the benefactors with enough food, money and materials to help them focus on their studies and their future.

Again, Mr. Gyimah, said after the students were awarded the scholarship, the students must live up to the terms and conditions of the scholarship which were to be of good behaviour and perform well academically.

SamGyi Afrika Farms is a pigs farm focused on supplying pigs farmers in the sub-region with pure pig breeds that would help them maximize profit

GNA

