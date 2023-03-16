Kumasi Technical University strengthens partnerships to provide comprehensive knowledge and skills

By Dorothy Frances Ward

Kumasi, March 16. GNA – The Kumasi Technical University (KsTU), is strengthening partnerships to deliver relevant and comprehensive knowledge and skill sets to its graduates.

This effective collaboration with both internal and external stakeholders from various fields of specialisation, would help provide unique platforms for impacting knowledge that are mutually beneficial.

Professor Osei-Wusu Achaw, Vice Chancellor of the University who stated this, said the move had already created opportunities for some graduate and undergraduate students as well as some faculty members to visit Germany and Turkey on an exchange programmes.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency on the sidelines of the 19th congregation ceremony in Kumasi, he said the university had also established collaborations with several industries in diverse areas to promote teaching and learning.

Among them are the Design Technology Institute which had provided modern facilities in vocational and technical training.

A total of 2,014 graduates received certificates in Higher National Diploma, Bachelor in Technology, Diplomats in TVET education and others.

Prof Osei-Wusu Achaw said the university was currently running about 79 programmes at the graduate, undergraduate, HND, technician and other professional levels.

He said the university’s vision was to develop courses and programmes that would invariably drive the boundaries of knowledge, while establishing a grip for successful careers for its graduates.

Additionally, the university was committed at redefining itself as a world class technical education institution.

He therefore advised the faculties to engage in research activities that would support the development of the nation.

The Vice-chancellor said the university would have to rely on private investors to meet some of its infrastructural needs, especially, in the area of the provision of students’ accommodation and other commercial projects.

He called for the prompt release of the GETFund allocations to the university to enable it run its programmes smoothly.

