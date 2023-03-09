France’s payroll employment increases 0.2% in fourth quarter 

Paris, Mar. 9, (dpa/GNA) – France’s payroll employment increased in the fourth quarter reflecting the improvement in the private sector job creation, final data from the statistical office INSEE showed Thursday.

Overall payroll employment grew 0.2% or 44,000 in the fourth quarter.

However, this was slower than the 0.3% or 84,100 jobs created in the third quarter. Payroll employment has grown for the eighth straight month.

The overall increase was mainly due to a 0.2% rise in private payroll employment.

The statistical office revised up private payroll employment for the fourth quarter from flat growth estimated on February 8.

Still this was nearly half of the increase of 0.4% posted in the third quarter.

At the same time, public payroll employment remained stable after a marginal 0.1% fall in the preceding quarter. In the fourth quarter, temporary employment increased by 1.1% after a 1.5% rise in the previous quarter.

