Former Jamaican sprinter calls for revival of track and field in schools  

By Rihana Adam

Accra, Mar. 10, GNA – Asafa Powell – former world athletics Champion and Jamaican legend has called on sports authorities to revive track and field events at the basic schools in the country.

He made the appeal on Wednesday at the Nima Cluster of Schools, where he visited and witness a running session organised in his honor.

Speaking to the media, he said, “I want to use this opportunity to appeal to sports authorities to revive and build facilities for children at the basic schools, as there is so much talent going waste”.

“The skills, strength, speed, style, excitement and powerful show put up by the pupils at the Nima cluster of schools were amazing.”

He added that, Ghana also abounds in talents in athletics, aside football hence the need to harness these talents for the benefit of the country.

At the end of the 50-meter race, many of the children realized their potential in athletics and were eager to pursue the sport.

Interacting with the kids Jamaican Asafa Powell said he started running at the basic level in school and was encouraged by his parents to excel.

Mrs. Sally Owusu Ansah, a Head Mistress of the School said there were talents in Ayawaso East, but the absence of sporting facilities were hindering their progress.

The school children were drawn Nima 1 and 2, St. Kizito, Kukatu, Tafsiliyya and Research Institute.

Mrs. Alyshia Powell said it was time athletics tracks were built in basic schools for children to discover and develop their talents at the early stage to be able to represent the country both on national and international competitions.

GNA

