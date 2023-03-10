First contingent of 3.25 million tickets sold for Paris 2024 Olympics

Paris, March 10, (dpa/GNA) – A first contingent of 3.25 million tickets has been sold for next year’s Paris Olympics, French organizers said on Thursday.

A statement said the tickets sold in packs over three weeks, were purchased by fans from 158 countries, with French buyers however making up two-thirds of the amount.

Organizers said tickets for climbing and BMX freestyle sold out on the first day, and those for fencing, judo, breaking and track cycling within a few days. The most tickets were sold for sports included football, athletics, rugby 7s, basketball and volleyball.

The statement said that 45% of those who bought tickets were women and 44% under 35 years old. Half of the 3.25 million tickets cost €50 ($52.70) or less, the statement said.

A second phase starts on March 15 for individual tickets. In all, around 10 million tickets are available for the Games, with 80% to go to the general public.

GNA

