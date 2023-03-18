First batch of 24th VGMA nominations announced

By Simon Asare
Accra, March 18, GNA – Charterhouse, the organisers of the annual Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA), has released the first batch of nominees for this year’s awards ceremony.
This year’s awards, which happen to be the 24th edition, would celebrate the hard work of musicians as well as other stakeholders in the music industry.
After reviewing the works of artistes from January 1st, 2022, to December 31st, 2022, the VGMA research team, board, and secretariat have concluded on the nomination list.
The first batch of nominations, which include the Best Hip Hop Song, Best Gospel Music, Best Highlife Song, and Best Hiplife Songs, have been announced.
Black Sherif’s “Kwaku the Traveller” is in contention for the Best Hip Hop Song of the Year, as are Sarkodie’s “Country Side,” Amerado’s “Obiaa Boa,” Kwesi Arthur’s “Drama,” Malcolm Nuna’s “Benzo,” and Medikal’s “Scarface”.
This year’s Unsung Artistes of the Year have also been announced, with some budding musical artistes including Nii Ashun, Aya Ramzyb, DSL, Maya Blu, Boi Jake, and Tsa Qa all vying for the category.
Arguably, the biggest music awards night, this year’s VGMA is scheduled to take place on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at the Grand Arena International Conference Centre.
Some nominees are:
- Best Hip Hop Song
- Kwaku the Traveller – Black Sherif
- Country Side – Sarkodie ft Black Sherif
- Benzo – Malcom Nuna
- Drama – Kwesi Arthur
- Scarface – Medikal
- Obiaa Boa – Amerado
- Best Highlife Song
- Atiaa – Epixode ft Kwabena Kwabena
- My Proposal – AK Songstress
- Adi Dede – Adina
- Down Flat – Kelvyn Boy
- Have Mercy – Kofi Kinaata
- Adom – Kwesi Arthur
- Best Hiplife Song
- Friday Night – Lasmid
- Stubborn Academy – Medikal
- Jay Bhad – Anadwo
- Ewiase – Kweku Flick
- Aboten – DJ Brezzy ft Stonebwoy, Smallgod, Black Sherif and co
- Grace – Amerado ft Lasmid
