Explosion in Crimea destroys Russian missiles, Ukraine claims

Kiev, Mar. 21, (dpa/GNA) – An explosion in the city of Dzhankoi in Crimea has destroyed Russian missiles being transported by rail, Ukraine’s Defence Ministry claims.

The missiles had been intended for use by Russia’s Black Sea fleet, Ukraine alleged.

The attack would continue the process of “Russia’s demilitarization” and prepare Crimea for liberation from Russian occupation, the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry did not claim responsibility for the attack.

There was no confirmation from the Russian side that missiles had been destroyed.

The Moscow-appointed head of Crimea Sergei Aksyonov said air defence had shot down Ukrainian drones in Dzhankoi.

Aksyonov said one person had been injured, while two buildings were damaged by falling debris.

Russia illegally annexed the Crimean Peninsula, which is recognized as Ukrainian territory by most countries, in 2014.

21 March, 2023

